Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh on Friday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected districts in the Pilibhit district of the state.

Heavy rains lashed Pilibhit and the Bareilly districts of Uttar Pradesh over the last two days.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected areas, he directed to hold a review meeting with the district officials and public representatives and carry out relief work with full preparedness," the minister said in a tweet.

India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, Naresh Kumar on Monday had said that Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

As per IMD, rainfall is likely in isolated places of Western Uttar Pradesh on October 23 and October 24. (ANI)

