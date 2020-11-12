Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) Twenty-one more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll to 7,302 on Thursday, while 2,278 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,05,426, according to a health bulletin.

At present, there are 22,949 active cases, while a total of 4,75,175 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

On Wednesday, 1,52,391 samples were tested for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

Of the 21 new deaths, four were reported from Lucknow, three from Meerut and two from Agra, among others.

A maximum of 315 fresh cases were reported from Lucknow, 214 from Gauatam Buddh Nagar, 160 from Meerut and 145 from Ghaziabad, the bulletin added.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, state capital Lucknow has witnessed 926 deaths, Kanpur 746 and Meerut 356, it added.

