India News | Uttar Pradesh Reports 433 More Cases of COVID-19 Today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 433 more cases of COVID19 and seven deaths on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the state now is at 10536, including 6185 discharged, 4076 active cases and the death toll is at 275, as per the Health Department. (ANI)

