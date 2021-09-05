Lucknow, Sep 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Sunday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 cases, taking the overall numbers to 22,856 fatalities and 17,09,445 infections, according to an official statement.

The lone death was reported from Rae Bareli, the UP government statement said.

Also Read | JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at jpsc.gov.in.

Of the 18 fresh cases, three each were reported from Guatam Buddh Nagar and Jalaun, while two were from Rae Bareli.

In a 24-hour period, 31 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged from health facilities in the state so far to 16,86,354.

Also Read | 190 Stranded Pakistani Citizens, Who Were Stuck in India Following Closure of Border, Return Home Via Attari-Wagah Border Crossing, Say Officials.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 235, the statement said.

In the 24 hours, more than 2.34 lakh samples were tested in the state, taking the total number to 7.34 crore samples, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)