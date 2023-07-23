Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 23 July (ANI): Several passengers were injured on Panethi Road near Harduaganj station in Aligarh after a bus overturned while trying to save a motorbike.

The bus was carrying about 20-25 passengers who got minor injuries.

While the person who was riding a bike got severe injuries and bus passengers were admitted to the hospital.

Circle Office Atroli, Mohsin Khan said, "On 23 July, at about 10:00 am, a bus which was carrying 20-25 passengers met with an accident while saving a bike. When Police reached the accident site, it was found that the bike rider was seriously injured and bus passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment". (ANI)

