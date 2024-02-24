Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (AN): Two persons were killed and three others injured when a vehicle hit a divider on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Gabhana police station area of Aligarh. The vehicle went out of control and consequently, the collision happened.

The police reached the spot as soon as the accident happened.

While giving information, Area Officer Gabhana Shubhendu Singh said that this afternoon, information about an accident was received from Terai Mor under Police Station Gabhana in which a vehicle went out of control and collided with the divider.

The injured were immediately sent to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College by the police station for treatment, informed the Area Officer.

"There is no problem of law and order, further legal action is in progress," the official added further.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

