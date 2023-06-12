Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12, (ANI): Two women succumbed were killed and eight other people have been rescued after a major fire broke out in a house at Lal Bagh colony in Ghaziabad's Loni on early Monday morning, police said.

Dousing operations of the blaze that broke out this morning were completed later today and according to officials the fire is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit at the house. The officials said that there probably was a shot-circuit that caused the fire.

"The injured were sent to a hospital where two women died during treatment. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As soon as the information about the fire was received, three fire engines were sent to the spot," Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad said.

The fire official said that house belonged to a tent maker and the basement of the house was used for making tents.

"The fire broke out at around 6:52 am this morning. We got the information at around 7:30 am. Our vehicles immediately reached the location. As we arrived, we found that the ground floor area in which tent-house making work was done was engulfed in a massive fire. We immediately started fire extinguishing operations. On the top floors, there were approximately eight people stuck. They were rescued by breaking the walls and using a ladder. When the house was searched, we found two women, on the first and the second floor respectively, in an injured condition. They were sent to hospitals where they succumbed," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad.

"We understand that the fire could have been triggered through a short-circuit. Since there was nobody on the ground floor and the door was closed," he said(ANI)

