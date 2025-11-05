Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): UP Minister Sanjeev Kumar Gaud confirmed that six people, who were travelling to attend the "Ganga Snan", died in the accident that occurred at the Chunar railway station in Mirzapur district.

He expressed grief and extended deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Gaud assured compensation to the affected families and strict action against anyone found responsible for the incident.

"This is an unfortunate incident. We came to know that 6 people have died here, 5 of them belonged to Mirzapur district, and 1 belonged to Sonbhadra. They were coming for Ganga Snan on a train and met with this accident. I express my sympathies to the bereaved families. May their soul rest in peace. We express our condolences to the bereaved families. We will provide them with compensation...If any negligence is found in the investigation, action will be taken against those responsible."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, took cognisance of the accident at Chunar Railway Station. CM Yogi expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to reach the spot and expedite relief work immediately. CM Yogi instructed SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. The Chief Minister directed proper treatment for the injured, as per an official release.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present.

According to the Indian Railways, train number 13309 (Chopan-Prayagraj Passenger) arrived at platform number 4 of Chunar station at approximately 9:15 AM. Some passengers, in a hurry, disembarked towards the tracks instead of the platform, despite of a Foot Over Bridge being available at the station. At the same time, train number 12311 Netaji Express, which was passing through line number 3 (main line), struck at least six of these passengers.

The railway administration, including railway officials, RPF, GRP, and civil administration, quickly reached the spot and immediately initiated a relief operation to control the situation. The families of the deceased are being identified, and all bodies have been sent to Mirzapur for post-mortem examination.

The railway administration expresses its deepest condolences on this tragic accident and extends its sympathies to the affected families.

The railway administration has once again appealed to all the passengers to always disembark towards the platform and under no circumstances attempt to cross the railway tracks, as it is extremely risky and unsafe. (ANI)

