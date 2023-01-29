Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has launched a radio station for prisoners.

Music and topics related to spiritual, educational and entertainment are played on the radio. The radio station is being operated by the inmates themselves who are skilled at it.

To do something unique, a radio station has been set up in Dasna Jail. Where the songs and bhajans of their choice are delivered to them from the radio station to entertain the prisoners as well as to enlighten them.

Mahatma Gandhi said hate the sin, not the sinner. To implement this, a radio station has been built in Dasna Jail for the entertainment of the prisoners as well as for self-realisation.

The Jail Superintendent Alok Singh told that the prisoners in jail stay away from knowledge and entertainment, so we are providing entertainment to them through the radio station.

He said that sometimes there is some message to be conveyed, related to any issues or to their cases, or any kind of internal communication, then it is done through the radio.

The Jail Superintendent said that music therapy calms the mind of a person. Jail is already very stressful for a jail inmate. The turmoil in the mind of the prisoners is reduced through music therapy.

At the same time, they are also told about the outside world, and what is going on in the country and world.

The prisoners present in the jail operate this radio station. Those people who have good language and speaking styles are engaged in this work.

Bhajans and spiritual knowledge are also given to them through the radio so that they do not feel isolated from the country and the world, because in most prisons, the mind of the prisoners is distracted.

In order to pacify their mind, this method is initiated in jail so that their mind remains calm. And when the prisoners go out of jail, they can lead their life as good citizens.

Bhajans are recited to them in the morning, prayer songs in the afternoon and bhajans and aartis are recited in the evening. With such a new initiative, a new message is being sent to society that we should consider prisoners as human beings and that every human being has a fundamental right to have adequate means for living, eating and entertaining in his life. (ANI)

