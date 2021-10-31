Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday.

Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) rushed to the spot along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

