Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 15 people were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a railing of an electrified bridge above Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday.

As per officials, the casualties include a police sub-inspector and three home guards.

Also Read | Delhi Mob Attack: Woman Pilot, Her Husband Detained for Assaulting 10-Year-Old Domestic Help (Watch Video).

Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said, "Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. The investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details."

Earlier in the day, the cause behind deaths was said to be a transformer explosion, on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says ‘More Than a Year Is Sufficient for Woman to Realise If Marriage Promise Is False’.

The police officer said that the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)