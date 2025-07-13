Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Continuing a crackdown on fraudulent religious/spiritual figures, Uttarakhand Police on Sunday arrested 34 individuals posing as saints and sages during coordinated raids under Operation Kalanemi across various police station areas in Dehradun.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that all those arrested were masquerading as spiritual figures but were found to be engaging in deceptive practices.

He said, "Under Operation Kalanemi, today, while taking action in various police station areas, police have arrested 34 fake babas roaming around in the guise of saints and sages, against whom legal action is being taken. Among the arrested fake babas, 23 are residents of other states."

Meanwhile, Swami Yatindranand Giri, a prominent spiritual leader from the Juna Akhara, has strongly endorsed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recently launched Operation Kalanemi, calling it a courageous move aimed at protecting Sanatan Dharma from impostors and criminal elements misusing religious garb.

Speaking to ANI, he called it a "courageous" step and suggested that it should be implemented nationwide, aimed at distinguishing genuine Sanatan Dharma practitioners from those misusing it to defame the tradition.

Swami Giri said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a very courageous decision, and I would say that such a step should be implemented across the entire country. Sanatan Dharma is a highly respected tradition, and there are many people who, under the guise of saffron robes, are actually criminal and jihadi elements trying to defame Sanatan Dharma."

He alleged that the certain criminal individuals are promoting "immoral behaviour" in the guise of Sanatan Dharma.

"They roam around dressed as saints, some consuming meat and alcohol, and are engaged in various kinds of fraud. These people, using saffron as a cover, are promoting immoral behavior and trying to tarnish Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma," he said.

He further added, "Our Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, consistently makes such bold decisions. Earlier, he brought in the Uniform Civil Code and openly took a stand against land jihad."

Swami Giri said that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's decision targets those who are "like a cancer in society".

He said, "Now, through Operation Kalanemi, he is targeting those elements who are like a cancer in society, who harm and defame religion. The decision to take the strictest action against such individuals roaming around disguised as saints is truly commendable. Operation Kalanemi is undoubtedly a very bold move, and for this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami."

Swami Giri expressed that saints and sages nationwide welcome CM Dhami's decision, "All the saints and sages across India are very pleased with this decision, as it aims to root out the distortions infiltrating Sanatan Dharma. Operation Kalanemi will help in restoring the purity, sanctity, and uniqueness of Sanatan Dharma. We offer our blessings to him for taking this step."

Operation Kalanemi was launched on July 10 as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave strict instructions to officials to crack down on impersonators who cheat people and exploit their sentiments in the name of Sanatan Dharma in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

