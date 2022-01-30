CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during the door-to-door campaign in Ganghet. (ANI/photo)

Jageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

After offering prayers at the Jageshwar Dham temple, Dhami said, "Prayed to the Almighty for so that the election is done properly and the all the candidates get to contest the election. Sought his blessings so that we can form a BJP government in Uttarakhand once again."

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport for Smuggling Cocaine of Rs 43.2 Crore from Doha.

On Thursday, Dhami filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 220 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)