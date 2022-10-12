Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress has accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA Bansidhar Bhagat of hurting religious sentiments by his recent remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses.

A group of seers has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against Bhagat, a former president of the BJP state unit, for his remarks.

Addressing an event in Haldwani on International Day of the Girl Child on Tuesday, Bhagat, using the Hindi word "patao", said one has to woo Goddess Saraswati for education, Goddess Durga for strength and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth. "...nothing was left for the gods except Lord Shiva who lives in the Himalayas and Lord Vishnu who lives in the deep sea," the MLA from Kaladhungi said.

Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said Bhagat's remarks have hurt Hindu sentiments.

"The BJP should send out a message by acting against Bhagat who has deeply hurt Hindu sentiments by making such abusive remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses,” she said.

Kali Sena chief Anand Swarup said Bhagat should be sued for insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.

"BJP should sideline such leaders. Bhagat ('bhakt' meaning devotee) may be part of his name but his remarks befit a 'chandal' (demon). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami should intervene in the matter,” Swarup said.

