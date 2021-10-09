New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday welcomed Ram Singh Kaira, an independent MLA from Bhimtal, to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Irani said, "Today I welcome Ram Singh Kaira to the BJP and I hope that he will give his best in the development of the nation."

Also Read | Global Peace Photo Award 2021: Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar, 7-Year Old Girl From India Bags International Photo Award.

Kaira, who joined BJP on Friday said, "BJP works for the welfare of the nation."

"Formation of Uttarakhand was announced by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and today the state is developing under PM Modi," he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Police in Natipora Area.

The MLA noted many roads have been constructed in villages across the country under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The state is slated to go for assembly polls early next year.

Earlier MLA Ram Singh Kaira had also joined the Congress and held the posts of state General Secretary, State Organization Minister, and State Secretary in the Uttarakhand unit of the party. Kaira has also contested in the Legislative election from Congress' ticket from Bhimtal constituency but had to face defeat.

In the year 2017, after not getting a ticket from Congress, Kaira created a new history by contesting as an independent and winning with a huge majority.

Meanwhile, BJP sources on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to start BJP's election campaign for the ensuing assembly elections in Uttarakhand in November.

Party sources said that PM Modi is likely to address the first election rally in the poll-bound state in mid-November.

Sources stated that the Uttarakhand unit has proposed at least five rallies by Prime Minister, one each in five parliamentary constituencies.

The party has also begun the process to shortlist candidates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)