Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): Police in Uttarakhand have issued urgent advisories for Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, as continuous heavy rainfall in the State has led to a dangerous rise in water levels in local rivers including in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, prompting evacuation for residents living near riverbanks.

Chamoli Police alerted that river water levels have reached critical heights and has strongly urged residents living along the riverbanks to immediately move to safer locations.

Chamoli police emphasised, "Your vigilance is your safety," while urging people to act swiftly and responsibly.

In Rudraprayag, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers increased significantly.

Police and administration teams are actively informing the public to stay away from riverbanks and move to secure areas to avoid flood-related danger.

According to Rudraprayag Police, "Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen significantly. The Rudraprayag Police and administration teams are informing the general public to avoid going near the riverbanks and to move to safe locations."

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told ANI that relief work is being carried out by locals at the Mopata landslide area in Dewal, Chamoli district, while on the other hand, the DDRF team and Tehsildar are trying to clear the blocked roads leading to Dewal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed senior officials, disaster secretary, district magistrates at his official residence this morning for relief and rescue operations on the heavy rains in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and other districts.

Earlier, In a post on X CM Dhami wrote, "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow."

He stated that the relief and rescue operations are underway on a "war footing" by the local administration; in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that that he has been in constant contact with officials and has issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.

Dhami said, "I am in constant contact with officials and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all."

Cloudbursts struck the Bareth Dungar Tok area in Buskedar tehsil, Rudraprayag district, and the Deval area of Chamoli district, trapping several families due to debris flow. (ANI)

