Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Garhwali film Rikhuli at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence here on Wednesday.

While congratulating the artists associated with the film, he said that films not only provide direction to society but also inspire the youth.

Also Read | Varanasi Court Order on Gyanvapi: Devotees Offer Prayers in Mosque Complex Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand has become a centre of attraction for filmmakers. Many decisions have been taken in the interest of filmmakers to provide facilities to them in the state. The entire state of Uttarakhand is a good destination for filming, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the film Rikhuli is a meaningful effort to introduce the young generation to the state's folk traditions and beliefs.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget 2024 Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 1, 2024.

The film portrays the lifestyle, beliefs, and traditions of the remote hill villages of the state. It is directed by Jagat Kishore Gairola. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)