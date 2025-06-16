India News | Uttarakhand CM Announces One One-day DM, SP Role for Board Exam Toppers

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that meritorious toppers of high school and intermediate in every district of the state will be given the role of District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) for a day.

According to an official release, the objective of this motivational programme is to give administrative experience to the meritorious students, instill confidence in them and motivate them towards higher goals. This scheme will be implemented in the districts soon and a detailed action plan is being prepared for this.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also given instructions to organize 'River Festival'. These festivals will be organized through public participation in the name of the major rivers of the state. The objective of this event is to make the cleaning, cleanliness, revival and conservation of rivers a public campaign, the release added.

The Chief Minister said that the rivers of the state are not only water sources, but are a part of our culture and lifestyle. Through 'River Festival', the general public will be made aware of water conservation and cleanliness.

This initiatives of the Dhami government are not only a positive step towards honouring meritorious students but also a strong effort towards environmental protection, the release added.

