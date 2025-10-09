Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved an amount of Rs 9.81 crore under the State Plan for the construction of a motor road from Doonikhal to Ratidhat in the Betalghat block of Nainital, stated a release.

CM Dhami also approved the establishment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Battalion control room as a Command and Control centre for better exchange of information related to disaster management.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 25 lakh from the SDRF capacity development component has been sanctioned for its upgradation with modern technologies.

The CM has also approved Rs 4.56 crore for the construction of the Tehsil Thal office building in Pithoragarh district.

Earlier, a delegation from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) paid a courtesy call to CM Dhami in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the delegation handed over financial assistance of Rs five crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent natural disasters in the state.

CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the L&T representatives for their commendable support, stating that the contribution from the corporate sector during this challenging time would prove to be a significant help for the state government.

He added that the state government is giving top priority to relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction work in disaster-affected areas, and the active participation of the private sector will help expedite these efforts and provide timely assistance to the affected communities.

The Chief Minister further said that Uttarakhand is a disaster-prone state, where, due to geographical conditions, it frequently faces natural calamities. The state government has taken several concrete steps to strengthen disaster management and enhance the efficiency of the relief mechanism.

Last month, CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected Nandanagar area of Chamoli district and met the affected people.

Seven people lost their lives in the Chamoli cloudburst, whereas 11 people were left injured and have been treated in local hospitals. (ANI)

