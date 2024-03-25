Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates Holi with his supporters at official residence. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Holi Milan programme at his official residence in Dehradun on Monday.

The Chief Minister was also seen dancing with the people who attended the programme on the occasion of Holi.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead, Mother and Sister Sustain Injuries After Being Attacked Over Property Dispute in Mangolpuri Area.

The atmosphere of CM Dhami's residence was filled with festival fervour amid the Dhol-Damauru and people singing traditional Holi songs like 'Shyam Murari ke Darshan ko Jab Vipra Sudama Aaye Har', 'Aayo Vasant Bahaar', 'Shiv Shankar Khele Holi', etc.

Many people, including his supporters and children, along with the Chief Minister's family, attended the celebrations held at his residence.

Also Read | Justice Mohd Yusuf Wani Sworn In As Judge in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh High Court in Srinagar.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister celebrated the festival of Holi with Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh, and former Uttarakhand CMs Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and Harish Rawat at his residence.

CM Dhami was also pictured singing the famous Pahadi song 'Bhedu Pako Barah Maso' during the celebrations.

Speaking to ANI amid the celebrations, CM Dhami called this year's Holi 'special' as the country is anticipating the 'festival of democracy' referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"All are excited, this Holi is special due to this festival itself and we also have the 'festival of democracy' this year. People of Uttarakhand are waiting for April 19 to come to vote for PM Modi because they know about the special connection the PM has with the state. Today we are celebrating Holi, and on June 4 we will celebrate Diwali," the Chief Minister said.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, was celebrated today.

A ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika preceded the festival celebrations on the eve of Holi.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)