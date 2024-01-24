Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): After the launch of the Solar Panel Scheme for 1 crore households by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed the officers to make solar panels mandatory in all government offices, starting from the State Secretariat.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to make solar panels mandatory in big commercial buildings.

The Chief Minister directed all the development authorities to ensure that it was strictly followed while passing the map. The Chief Minister said that with this, we will be able to save a lot of energy.

This comes after, PM Modi on Monday announced 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' under which 1 crore households will get rooftop solar.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses."

The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses, Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy, the release added quoting PM Modi as saying.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Prime Minister said, "All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram." (ANI)

