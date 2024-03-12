Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed cheques to the beneficiaries under the State Livestock Mission Scheme while participating in a program organized at Survey of India Stadium, Hathibarkala, Dehradun on Tuesday. He also launched Anchal Honey and Anchal Inami Yojana under the Anchal brand.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the opening of the Badri Cow Training Center in Bhararisain and an increase of Rupee one per litre in milk rates for milk producers.

CM Dhami said that farmers and livestock farmers are the foundation of the development of the country and the state.

"The state government is committed to working for the welfare and upliftment of livestock farmers. The State Livestock Mission Scheme has been started with the aim of increasing the income of farmers and livestock farmers and creating self-employment opportunities," he said.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working on the principle of Antyodaya and is committed to reaching the person sitting at the last end and ensuring their upliftment and empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has set a target of providing loans for setting up about 4500 units of dairy animals, mules, sheep-goats, pigs and poultry in the next two years. This scheme has proved to be a milestone in securing family nutrition and livelihood in remote mountainous areas as well as preventing migration. The government has started many unprecedented schemes to ensure the prosperity of small-scale animal husbandry farmers.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time, Goat Valley Scheme is being operated in the state, through which more than 17 thousand goats have been distributed to about 1500 beneficiaries along with NCDC loan. By setting up Poultry Valley and Broiler Farm, poultry farmers of the state are being encouraged for poultry farming business. Under which 4000 poultry farmers have benefited in 10 districts.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central Government is also continuously working towards making farmers and livestock farmers economically prosperous.

For the first time in the country, the "National Digital Livestock Mission Scheme" has been started from Uttarakhand. "At present, 95 percent of the livestock of the state has been registered through Bharat Pashudhan App by providing UID number. With the help of the Central Government, veterinary, vaccination, disease testing etc. facilities are being provided at the doorstep of livestock farmers through 60 mobile veterinary units. Till now, more than 1.25 lakh animals have been treated through mobile veterinary units and employment has been provided to 60 veterinarians as well as 120 other people," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will establish 35 more mobile veterinary units this year and ensure veterinary and animal breeding services in all 95 development blocks of the state. For the first time, a Centre of Excellence for Embryo Transplantation for indigenous bovine species has been established in Dehradun under the "National Gokul Mission" scheme run by the Central Government. (ANI)

