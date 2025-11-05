Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

He described the first Sikh Guru's teachings as a guiding light for society and an everlasting source of inspiration for humanity.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Prakash Purb of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru and founder of the Sikh Panth, who showed a new direction to society through his teachings and thoughts."

"Your place in the Indian saint tradition is unparalleled. Your teachings on truth, compassion, equality, and service will forever remain an inspiration for humanity," the post read.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, extending greetings to devotees and praying for peace, prosperity, and progress in Punjab.

Speaking to the reporters, Bhagwant Mann said, "I came here to pay obeisance on the occasion of Gurpurab. People across the world are bowing before Him and hearing his 'baani'. I received the opportunity to be here along with my family. I offered 'ardas' for the progress and peace in Punjab. This is the land of Gurus, of martyrs. May the Almighty bless the people of this land..."

"I extend greetings to all devotees. Several of them have gone to Nankana Sahib to pay obeisance. Wherever the 'baani' of 'Sarbat Da Bhala' echoes in the world, I would want there to be peace and prosperity," he said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)

