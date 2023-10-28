Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the inaugural run of a new train service between Kotdwar and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) through a virtual video link.

The new train, numbered 14090/14089, will provide a convenient overnight train service between Kotdwar and Delhi. It will depart from Kotdwar at 22:00 hours and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 04:35 hours the next morning. In the return direction, the train will depart from Anand Vihar at 21:45 hours and reach Kotdwar at 03:50 hours the next morning.

"This train service will have stoppages at Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Roorkee, Laksar, Muazzampur Narayan, Najibabad, and Saneh Road in both directions. This will be a daily service for the passengers intending to travel on this train. This train will have AC 3rd tier, sleeper class, and general class accommodation," added the release.

In his speech at the event, Dhami expressed his gratitude to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for providing the much-awaited service to the people of Uttarakhand.

Also present at the event were Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Anil Baluni, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Tirath Singh Rawat, and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Ramesh Chandra Pokhriyal Nishank.

