Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the 215-foot-high national flag installed at Kanjabag Tiraha in Khatima.

The flag was erected by the Minor Irrigation Department under the Chief Minister's announcement at a cost of Rs 47.42 lakh. He formally inaugurated it by performing rituals, cutting the ribbon, and hoisting the flag.

The Chief Minister stated that this national flag is not just a symbol, but a representation of the nation's unity, integrity, and valour. He added that this flag will stand here and inspire every citizen with a sense of patriotism.

On this occasion, the Minor Irrigation Department also organised a solar exhibition under the PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme to widely promote the initiative and provide detailed information about it to farmers and the public.

Earlier on the day, CM Dhami performed a formal puja at Shri Pashupatinath Temple in Khatima, praying for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state. On this occasion, as a symbol of devotion and faith, the Chief Minister offered a temple bell.

As he arrived at the temple, devotees warmly welcomed him. Women, youth, and elders present in the temple premises greeted the Chief Minister with garlands and chants.

After offering prayers at Shri Pashupatinath Temple, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's spiritual heritage is its greatest strength. He added that our state is the Land of the Gods, where the faith of the people resides in every temple and shrine. The government is firmly committed to preserving and developing these sacred sites. (ANI)

