Jammu, October 16: Following the first year anniversary of the National Conference (NC) government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the solution to all of Jammu and Kashmir's problems lies in restoring statehood. CM Abdullah said, "Working under a UT regime is a unique experience. We were hopeful that the Central government would fulfill its promise of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir within the first year. We still believe that the solution to all of Jammu and Kashmir's problems lies in restoring statehood. I would urge the Government of India, PM Modi, that the promise made in the Parliament and Supreme Court should be fulfilled and the statehood should be restored."

He further said that over the last year, the effort has been to improve the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir. "We have put full effort into bringing prosperity to the lives of people. We made a beginning to fulfil the promises made to the people. Those who question the promises made in our manifesto, I have always said that if you want to judge us based on our promises in our manifesto, those cannot be completed in six months or a year. We came up with resolution in the Assembly on statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and getting it passed in the cabinet, on regularisation of daily wagers, Contingent Paid Worker (CPW) were regularised today. We are trying to work on all our promises in our manifesto," he further said. Statehood Not Being Restored Since BJP Didn't Form Govt: Omar Abdullah.

Earlier, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government, as it marked one year on Thursday, questioning its performance and drawing comparisons with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance model. Mufti praised the fact that, despite being a Union Territory like J&K, Delhi's governance model under Kejriwal's leadership "worked so well." Alleging that "Delhi LG had a gun pointed at Arvind Kejriwal's head", Mufti questioned why the current J&K administration, led by Omar Abdullah, couldn't make similar initiatives. India, Bharat or Hindustan, Call It by Whichever Name You Prefer, Says Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Watch Video).

"Even Arvind Kejriwal governed a UT. He provided free electricity, free water, improved schools and health services, and legalised illegal colonies. Delhi LG had a gun pointed at Arvind Kejriwal's head, but he still worked so well. His governance in a UT is a model. Why isn't Omar Abdullah providing free gas, power, water, increasing the widow fund and giving employment? Not having statehood is just an excuse to not work," she said. In a reference to her party's decision to support the government, Mufti revealed that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had approached her, seeking support for the government. "Farooq Abdullah called me up and said that the government needed support. I said that there are some bills that we demand be passed in the Assembly," she added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)