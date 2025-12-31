New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took detailed updates on the Chamoli train accident, in which two locomotive trains collided at the under-construction site of the THDC Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Pipalkoti on Tuesday night.

In a post on X, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that he has instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical care and are referred to higher medical centres if required.

"I am in constant contact with the District Magistrate of Chamoli regarding the accident that occurred at the TBM site of the under-construction THDC Vishnugad - Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district. Instructions have been given to provide better medical facilities to all the injured and to refer them to higher medical centers as needed. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured workers," said CM Dhami.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar reached the District Hospital in Gopeshwar immediately after the incident, met the injured workers, enquired about their condition, and instructed doctors to provide proper, advanced medical care.

Providing details, District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said 70 workers were brought to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment, of whom 66 were discharged after receiving first aid, while four were admitted. At Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital, 18 workers received first aid and were sent home. Twenty-one workers did not sustain any injuries and returned home directly from the accident site.

Earlier, an accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where two loco trains collided in the THDC hydropower project area at Pipalkoti on Tuesday night.

According to the District Magistrate of Chamoli, Gaurav Kumar, the trains collided at around 9:30 pm, with 109 people on board. Out of them, around 60 passengers got injured in the accident. The District Magistrate further mentioned that 42 people have been admitted to the district hospital.

"During the time of shift-change, two loco trains operating in the tunnel collided at around 9:30 pm last night. 109 people were onboard the trains, out of whom 60 were injured, 42 people are admitted to the district hospital and 17 people are admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital," said Kumar. (ANI).

