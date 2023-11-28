Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday unveiled a book, which provides an exclusive and comprehensive insight into how Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought about a 'paradigm shift' with regard to disaster management in the country.

The book launch happened amid the ongoing efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers from the under-construction Silkayara tunnel, a portion of which caved in on November 12.

"Delighted to announce the official release of the book 'Resilient INDIA: How Modi Transformed India's Disaster Management Paradigm' today at the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management in Dehradun. The book, edited and compiled by BlueKraft and TheModiStory was released by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Dhami and other eminent domain experts," read a post on an X handle titled 'The Modi Story'.

"'Resilient India: How Modi Transformed India's Disaster Management Paradigm' provides an exclusive and comprehensive account of PM Narendra Modi's extensive efforts in disaster handling, spanning from his personal experiences since the Morbi flood in 1979 to his pivotal contributions towards ushering in a paradigm shift in India's disaster management," the post added.

Further, according to an official release, the book traces the contribution of PM Modi in the 'gigantic shift' in the country's disaster management paradigm, including resilience, preparedness, capacity building, community participation, and disaster risk reduction.

"During the Morbi Dam Breach in 1979, which witnessed the loss of thousands of lives, Narendra Modi, aged 29, as a young pracharak of RSS, led the disaster management activities of the RSS. He contributed significantly in terms of rescue, relief, coordination, systemic handling, and enabling the reach of essential supplies to the victims, rehabilitation, amongst others. It was his initial first-hand experience in a disaster-handling exercise," the release stated.

"Another tragedy was the Kutch Earthquake in 2001 which claimed more than 13000 lives. Once again, Narendra Modi rushed to Kutch, in the capacity of a volunteer and relief worker. He put all he knew, into practice," the release noted, adding, "As Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi started working on the preparedness of the nation to face calamities. In 2015, the Kashmir Floods were the litmus test PM Modi faced when he applied all his experience to rescue affected people."

Prime Minister Modi released the first-ever National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) for the country in June 2016.

"This was a detailed blueprint of India's disaster preparedness. From Kashmir Floods to Cyclone Jawad on the eastern coasts of India to Cyclone Biparjoy in 2023, the nation witnessed significant development in its disaster management after PM Modi took over," the release stated of the National Disaster Management Plan.

"The biggest test for PM Modi came as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. The world's most populous country not only enforced effective lockdowns to curb the spread of the onslaught, but it also managed to keep its economy on track under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," it added.

Also invoking the manufacture of "not one but two incredibly effective vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield", the release added it also added to the country's resilience against global challenges.

Also noting the rollout of the "world's most expansive free vaccination drive for its citizens", it stated, "The book comprehensively covers this remarkable journey to becoming a Resilient nation, citing several instances, experiences and reminiscences of people who have been witness to the efforts and initiatives of PM Modi." (ANI)

