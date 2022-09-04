Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday went to meet the general public without his convoy.

CM Dhami interacted with the people during his Bageshwar visit where he reached the Garud area in the morning and received the greetings of people.

Notably, this was not the first time that Dhami met the people without his convoy.

During his tour to hill districts, he often goes for a morning walk alone and meets with the people, inquiring about their condition and taking feedback of the government and the administration.

CM Dhami also laid the foundation stones of 19 developmental works at Bilauna, Bageshwar worth Rs 2,198.30 lakh as he participated in the inauguration of the roadways depot and the foundation stone laying ceremony of various development works in the Bageshwar district.

Besides this, buses were also flagged off from the bus depot.

Notably, Dhami offered prayers at Baghnath Temple, Bageshwar before inaugurating the 19 works and the roadways depot.

Earlier on Saturday, he expressed gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri for constituting a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and said that the wrong appointments should be cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami had said, "I'd like to thank Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker for constituting a committee to investigate the irregularities in the UKSSSC paper leak case. We assure the youth of justice. No one will be spared."

"Those who have laboured hard won't be let down. As far as the Assembly is concerned, the Speaker has constituted the committee. We had urged her to constitute a committee and all the complaints of irregularities in the recruitment should be investigated, and cancel the irregular recruitments," he further stated.

A total of 34 people were arrested by the STF in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case till Sunday and also recovered cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh in the case. (ANI)

