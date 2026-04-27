New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on several important issues, keeping in view Uttarakhand's geographical conditions and its vulnerability to natural disasters.

The Chief Minister requested that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders be maintained at 100 per cent as before to ensure the smooth, safe, and uninterrupted conduct of the Char Dham Yatra. He highlighted that the yatra, which runs from April to November, attracts lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad, leading to a significant surge in demand for commercial LPG. During this period, the state requires approximately 967,949 commercial LPG cylinders.

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He further noted that Uttarakhand faces natural disasters every year during the monsoon months from June to September. Due to the hilly terrain and challenging conditions, LPG plays a crucial role in disaster management and relief operations. In this context, he requested an additional 5 per cent allocation of commercial cylinders (around 48,397 cylinders) to ensure efficient and timely execution of relief and rescue efforts.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Uttarakhand's economy is largely driven by tourism, with religious tourism, pilgrimage, and adventure tourism playing key roles. The Char Dham Yatra remains a central pillar of the state's faith, cultural identity, and economic activity.

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Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the grievances of citizens who had come from across the state at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Mukhya Sevak Sadan. He interacted directly with the public, took their concerns seriously, and resolved several cases on the spot.

The Chief Minister issued directions for swift action on matters related to roads, drinking water, healthcare, education, and financial assistance. He instructed officials to ensure time-bound and effective disposal of public grievances on a priority basis. He also emphasised that there should be no unnecessary delays in resolving issues and that regular monitoring of each case must be ensured.

He stated that the government's objective is to make governance more sensitive, accountable, and transparent so that people receive prompt relief. He added that public hearings serve as a strong bridge between the government and citizens, enabling quick resolution of issues while continuously improving administrative functioning. (ANI)

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