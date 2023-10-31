Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on Tuesday.

On this occasion, CM Dhami gifted the statue of Prabhu Badri Vishal ji and products made from food grains produced in the state and discussed various issues related to the division of assets and liabilities between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

During the meeting, CM Dhami again requested CM Yogi to provide 665 cusecs of water from the Ganga Canal to the state of Uttarakhand for irrigation for the non-irrigated areas of Haridwar district.

Dhami said that it is proposed to expand the capacity of the 35 km long Iqbalpur canal system and Kankhal and Jagjitpur canal to provide irrigation facility in 18280 hectares of non-irrigated land of 74 villages of three development blocks of Haridwar district, added the statement.

The Chief Minister said that the Superintending Engineer, Ganga Canal Operation Board, Uttar Pradesh. A preliminary feasibility report was sent by the Central Government, Meerut to provide only 665 cusecs of water from the Ganga Canal to the state of Uttarakhand for the Kharif crop, and in the feasibility report, it was informed that 665 cusecs of water can be made available for the Kharif crop, and Water is not available for irrigation of Rabi crops.

The Chief Minister said that the demand of 665 cusecs of water out of 4879 cusecs of additional water available from Tehri Dam by the state of Uttarakhand is minimum and reasonable, which is only 13.5 percent of the additional water available from Tehri Dam and Uttar Pradesh, read the statement further.

The proposed utilization of water is less than the residual water available after 4000 cusecs of water, the consent on which is pending at the Uttar Pradesh government level. In this regard, the Chief Minister requested the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to grant approval regarding the supply of 665 cusecs of water from the Northern Ganga Canal for the proposed irrigation schemes of Uttarakhand state, Dhami added.

During the meeting, Dhami also discussed the division of assets and liabilities between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh state, and joint consent was expressed by both the Chief Secretaries for the transfer of 615.836 hectares of land and 348 residential buildings and 167 non-residential buildings of the Irrigation Department in Haridwar district to the state of Uttarakhand.

Similarly, out of the total land of 332.74 hectares in Udham Singh Nagar district, 322.00 hectares are being requested to remove encroachment from the land of Nanak Sagar Dam submergence area with the help of Uttarakhand State and to make the remaining 10.748 hectares of land available to the State of Uttarakhand. Expected, said the statement.

In-principal consent has been obtained on all these points in the meeting held with the Chief Secretaries of both the states. The Chief Minister requested that a government order should be issued soon for the transfer of the assets for which transfer to the state of Uttarakhand has been agreed. (ANI)

