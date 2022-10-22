Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday nominated two IAS officers as nodal officers for cooperation in the disposal of the proposals sent by MLAs at the secretariat level, a government release stated.

CM Dhami informed all the MLAs about the decision by sending a special letter as a gift for Dhanteras/Deepawali.

Giving this responsibility to two IAS officers is another innovative attempt to take everyone along in the development of Uttarakhand, the release stated.

As per the release, the legislators are required to make frequent visits to their area. They also have to come to Dehradun to discuss with the concerned departments the proposals related to the development of the area and for speedy disposal of public problems that come to their notice during field visits.

The frequent visit of MLAs to Dehradun not just affects the work, but also consumes much of state time and resources. The issue was already raised by CM Dhami on multiple occasions.

Navneet Pandey has been given the for responsibility of cooperation with the MLAs of Kumaon Mandal and Lalit Mohan Rayal, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, for the MLAs of Garhwal Mandal, the release stated.

It will be the responsibility of both the nodal officers to apprise the MLAs of the situation in coordination with the concerned departments regarding the speedy disposal of the proposals received from the respective MLAs from their respective divisions.

Just a few days ago, proposals for multiple development schemes were invited from all the MLAs for the development of the state by rising above the party lines. Now, again all the MLAs have cooperated in the prompt disposal of the proposals received at the secretariat level.

It is an excellent example of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's motto "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", the release stated. (ANI)

