Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of a child in Bageshwar due to the lack of medical facilities.

The Chief Minister called the incident "extremely painful and unfortunate" and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "The news of the death of an innocent child in Bageshwar due to a lack of medical facilities is extremely painful and unfortunate. As information has been received so far, prima facie it appears that there has been negligence on the part of officers and employees at some level in the discharge of their duties."

Taking cognisance of the case, the Chief Minister directed the Kumaon Commissioner to carry out an immediate investigation. The move came after initial information indicated possible failure by officials in providing timely healthcare to the child.

The CM warned of strict punishment if anyone is found responsible. He stated, "In this case, if negligence or indifference is found at any level, then the strictest action will be taken against the culprits. No one will be tolerated in the defence of public trust and life."

Earlier today, the Chief Minister also expressed happiness over the approval of special central assistance and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is fully committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of making this decade a decade of development for Uttarakhand.

"Uttarakhand is getting full support from the Central Government in this direction," the CM said as per the CMO. (ANI)

