New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held at the Convention Centre, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the meeting involved important issues related to the state's development and was organised to realise the resolve of 'Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed States-Developed India).

Also Read | Jaisalmer Road Accident: 4 People, Including Wildlife Activist, Killed After Their Camper Vehicle Collides Head-On With Truck in Rajasthan.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM Dhami wrote, "I am participating in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss important issues related to the development of the state. This meeting, organised to realise the resolve of 'Developed States-Developed India 2047' under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, will ensure strong participation of the states."

Chaired by PM Modi, the 10th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council brought together the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers, the Vice Chairman, Members, and the CEO of NITI Aayog to deliberate on the roadmap for achieving 'Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat 2047' - a developed India by 2047.

Also Read | NITI Aayog Meeting: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Demands 50% Share in Central Taxes.

According to an official release, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat calls for States to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

These visions must include time-bound targets, and States must leverage their unique geographic and demographic advantages while focusing on human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms.

The focus can be on data-driven processes and outcome-based transformation, supported by Project Monitoring Units, ICT-enabled Infrastructure and Monitoring and Evaluation Cells to ensure accountability and midcourse correction.

The 10th Governing Council meeting provides a platform for the Centre and States/Union Territories to deliberate on the nation's development challenges and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed country, i.e., Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skilling, and create sustainable employment opportunities nationwide.

Meanwhile, Congress launched a sharp attack on the Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired.

In a post on X, the Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh labelled the meeting an "exercise in hypocrisy and diversion," questioning the credibility of its focus on the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also dismissed the ongoing 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, stating that it lacked credibility while questioning the government's shifting deadlines for development goals.

Most of the meeting's deliberations focused on "Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling--Leveraging the Demographic Dividend."

In this meeting, Chief Ministers, Governors, and Administrators shared their perspectives and experiences on the agenda items.

The interactive format allowed for rich exchanges of ideas and collaborative problem-solving approaches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)