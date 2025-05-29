Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Mukhya Sevak Samvad program with the developers of the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment scheme at his official residence.

According to a release, Chief Minister Dhami announced that the women associated with the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment scheme would be named Solar Sakhi.

He said that special camps will be organised in the development blocks to promote the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment scheme and other self-employment related schemes on a wide scale.

CM Dhami said that people will be trained in every district for the maintenance of solar plants and that under this scheme, the target of 250 MW has been achieved in the state.

"Work is being done towards further expanding this scheme. The source of solar energy is unlimited as well as environment-friendly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly trying to promote the use of solar energy on a wide scale through various schemes," said the Chief Minister.

He said that along with schemes like Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, PM Kusum, the formation of International Solar Alliance under the leadership of India is playing an important role in increasing the use of solar energy.

"The Prime Minister has set a target of generating 500 GW of electricity through solar energy by the year 2030. He has also set a target of making the country carbon neutral by 2070," he added.

The Chief Minister said that a new solar energy policy has also been implemented with the aim of promoting solar energy in the state. A target of 2500 MW solar capacity has been set by the year 2027.

"Special subsidy is being provided to promote rooftop solar plants in the state. It is also being given to beneficiaries for setting up solar power plants through PM Suryaghar Yojana. Under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, a subsidy of 20 to 50 percent is being given for setting up projects ranging from 20 to 200 kilowatts," said the CM.

He said an additional subsidy of 5 percent is also being given to women, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories as well as Divyangjans. Under the scheme, a subsidy of 4 percent is being given on loan for setting up the plant. UPCL has also ensured a guarantee of power purchase by entering into a 25-year contract through Power Purchase Agreement.

To make the entire process transparent and technically strong, the arrangements from application to allocation have been made simple, accessible and efficient through online portal.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving rapidly towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

"Today, India has established itself as the fourth largest economy in the world with an economy of more than 4 trillion dollars. Through initiatives like 'Vocal for Local', 'Make in India' and 'Startup India', the country is moving at a rapid pace towards becoming self-reliant," he said.

He said that the state government is also working on many important schemes to stop migration from the mountains and to promote local economy and tourism. (ANI)

