Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is on a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday performed yoga and Surya Namaskar on Marine Drive in the company of enthusiastic locals.

Dhami, who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai interacted with locals and invited them to visit Devbhoomi in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand chief minister urged people to include yoga and morning walks in their regular routines to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Healthy India-Strong India'.

Locals with whom he interacted with shared their experience of visiting Devbhoomi in Uttarakhand and praised the arrangements made by the state government.

Dhami had participated in the roadshow organised for the state's Global Investor Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

The Uttarakhand CM held a meeting with major industrial groups in the country and discussed the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Chief Minister Dhami also invited all the investors to the Global Investment Summit, which is to be held on December 8-9 in his state.

Yesterday, Dhami had visited the National Stock Exchange office in Mumbai and observed various activities that are regularly conducted in the stock exchange.He also rang the symbolic bell of the NSE. (ANI)

