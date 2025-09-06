Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday assured speedy relief and rehabilitation measures for disaster-hit Pausari village and nearby areas, stressing that the government is prioritising restoration of washed-away bridges, damaged roads, and disrupted electricity and water supply, while also planning necessary displacement measures.

Speaking to media persons, CM Dhami said, "The people affected by the disaster in Pausari village and the surrounding villages have also raised their concerns, including the issue of displacement, and we have already planned for it. Where displacement is necessary, we will work on it. Currently, our primary focus is on restoring the bridges that have been washed away in this area, repairing the damaged roads, addressing the lack of electricity, and resolving the water supply issues. We are working to address all these."

Also Read | Who Is Harshit Babulal Jain? 39-Year-Old Fugitive Mastermind of INR 2,300 Crore Betting Scam Deported From UAE.

"Every district in the state is affected by the disaster, and there has been significant damage. After assessing everything, we will take swift action. Once the rains subside, we will work on a war footing," he said.

Earlier today, CM Dhami visited Kapkot in Bageshwar district to inspect the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas and assured affected families of all possible support from the state government.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: HAM Patron Jitan Ram Manjhi Hits Out at LJP Chief Chirag Paswan Over Seat-Sharing Ahead of State Polls.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Upon reaching Kapkot, Bageshwar, a ground inspection of the disaster-affected area was conducted. At the same time, direct communication was held with the affected families, assuring them of every possible assistance and support."

He added, "During the inspection, officials were instructed to show no laxity in relief and rehabilitation works. Swift relief materials should reach every affected family, the rehabilitation process should be transparent and time-bound, and no needy person should be deprived of assistance."

"Our government is continuously working to serve the public with complete sensitivity and commitment. During this time, the MLA Suresh Garia was also present," the post added on X.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of waterlogging and land erosion caused by floods in Laksar and nearby areas of Haridwar district.

CM Dhami said he had met flood-affected people in the district and assured them that the necessary supplies would be provided.

"I myself went there and met the people, and we worked on providing the necessary supplies and meeting the demands of the people there. We were with all the disaster-affected people," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He emphasised that the roads in the flood-hit areas would be elevated and added that the government would undertake relocation measures in those regions.

"In the near future, the road there would be elevated... Relocation measures would also be taken for the people there. Our administration was on alert mode 24 hours a day and was working in coordination with everyone," the CM said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)