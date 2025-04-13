Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his warm wishes and congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Baisakhi is a festival of enthusiasm, brotherhood, joy and gaiety.

He said that this festival, associated with the harvesting of the new crop, is also a symbol of our rich cultural traditions and farmer and agricultural culture. It is also a symbol of folk faith and prosperity.

CM also wished that this holy festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state.

Baisakhi, traditionally celebrated in the northern states commemorating the harvest season, is associated with the establishment of the Khalsa Pant. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness. (ANI)

