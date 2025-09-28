Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off the sacred Chhari Yatra from the courtyard of the Adhisthatri Maya Devi Temple in the holy city of Haridwar.

The ceremony took place with full Vedic rituals and chanting of mantras, marking the commencement of the yatra to Uttarakhand's four revered dhams, a release said.

Before sending off the sacred Chhari, the Chief Minister performed its ritual abhishek (ceremonial bathing) and offered prayers to Mahamaya Devi at the Maya Devi Temple. He also honoured and felicitated the saints present on the occasion and sought their blessings.

The Chief Minister expressed that participating in the Chhari Yatra, a tradition initiated by Adi Guru Shankaracharya, was a matter of great honour for him. He recalled that in the 8th century, Adi Guru Shankaracharya spread the message of Advaita Vedanta across India, a legacy that continues to connect people to their cultural and spiritual roots.

He emphasised that the worship of the sacred Chhari is not merely a religious ritual but a living testimony to the vastness of Sanatan culture. He added that the yatra is also a symbol of Uttarakhand's rich diversity and unity, linking the regions from Kumaon to Garhwal, and from the Himalayan heights to the plains of the Ganga and Yamuna.

"When this sacred Chhari passes through our mountains, forests, rivers, and valleys, it feels as if Mata Bhagwati and Lord Shiva themselves are walking with us," the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the Chhari Yatra had been discontinued about 70 years ago due to certain reasons, but in 2019, it was revived through the tireless efforts of Shri Mahant Harigiri Maharaj.

He appreciated the saints for not only promoting spiritual traditions but also for their vision to generate employment, self-employment, and economic development in border areas including the Badrinath-Kedarnath region.

He said that when saints think about the holistic development of society, no one can stop that society or nation from progressing and achieving a new identity.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is simultaneously moving forward in development and the revival of Sanatan culture. He said religion is not limited to rituals alone but should be reflected in our conduct, actions, and way of life.

He pointed out that the reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, Badrinath, Kedarnath, and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya stand as testimony to this vision. Moreover, the Prime Minister played a pivotal role as the first flag-bearer of the Adi Kailash Yatra, giving it global recognition.

The Prime Minister also declared border villages like Mana as the first villages of the country, opening new avenues for development through the Vibrant Village Programme. He mentioned that at 17,500 feet, the Adi Kailash region has gained unprecedented recognition, attracting thousands of visitors today.

Before 2014, no roads were built in the border areas adjoining Tibet; however, today, rapid road construction is taking place right up to the Tibetan border, allowing Kailash darshan from Indian soil. Regions such as Nabi Dhang, Gunji, Vyans, Chaundas, Darma, Nelang, and Jadong are experiencing rapid development.

He also said that after the construction of the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, Haridwar will soon emerge in its magnificent form, similar to Kashi and Ayodhya. Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have already begun, with efforts to make it grand and divine. Suggestions are being sought from all Akhara representatives, and local consent will be respected in all development plans for the city.

The Chief Minister asserted that Haridwar's identity as a religious city will be strengthened, and efforts will be made to showcase its grandeur to the entire world.

He stressed that the original character of Devbhoomi (the Land of the Gods) must be preserved. He said that the state will continue efforts like "Operation Kalnemi" to eliminate forces that obstruct the path of dharma.

He cautioned people to stay alert against various conspiracies such as land jihad, love jihad, spitting jihad, illegal mazar jihad, drug jihad, religious conversion jihad, demographic jihad, illegal madrasa jihad, and vote jihad, which are being carried out in different parts of the country.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is working with a "Vikalp Rahit Sankalp" (resolution without alternative) to make Uttarakhand a leading state in the country, and sought the continued blessings of all saints and seers to fulfil this goal.

On this occasion, Mahant Hari Giri, National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, informed that the sacred Chhari from Juna Akhara will travel to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, and then return to Haridwar via various pilgrimage sites of the Kumaon region, where it will be reinstalled at the Maya Devi Temple. Earlier, the Chhari used to commence from Bageshwar (Kumaon) and travel to the Char Dhams, but the route was changed in 2021 in view of the Kumbh in Haridwar.

Mahant Hari Giri praised Chief Minister Dhami for his bold and historic decisions, which have set an example for other states. He said that power suits only those who are fearless and determined to uphold the honour and pride of the nation and society.

He highlighted that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement both the Uniform Civil Code and the Land Law, thereby securing the state's land.

Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, Peethadheeshwar of Niranjani Akhara, lauded the Chief Minister for his respect towards saints and his dedicated work for Sanatan Dharma.

The programme was conducted by Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of the Akhara Parishad. (ANI)

