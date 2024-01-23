Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured Transport Secretary Arvind Singh Hainki and Managing Director Dr Anand Srivastava with citations as the corporation managed to overcome 20 years of losses and gave a new impetus to the roadway buses by earning a record profit of Rs 56 crore, said an official statement.

The Transport Corporation has set a new example in the state by implementing Good Governance, the basic mantra of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

Uttarakhand Transport Corporation currently has 1,350 buses, which are being operated within the state and in other states. Of these, 151 CNG-equipped buses are running on the Delhi route, added the statement.

There are plans to purchase 200 CNG buses in the near future to operate on mountain and plain routes. Whereas the process of purchasing 130 buses for hilly routes is in its final stages. This will bring the state's transport system back on track to a great extent.

The corporation is continuously making improvements for better transportation system in Uttarakhand. Especially after recovering from the losses, the corporation has prepared 8 bus stations, while the work of 13 bus stations is in progress.

Apart from this, four ISBTs are proposed in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Haldwani, and Kathgodam. There are also proposals to build five workshops in Srinagar, Kotdwar, Roorkee, Ranikhet, and Kashipur.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government has been working on good governance since day one. The Transport Corporation has emerged from losses in its 20-year history, which is a great example of good governance.

He said that Transport Corporation is a department related to the common people, the government is bringing improvements in it keeping in mind the facilities of the common people. (ANI)

