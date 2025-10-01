Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday virtually inaugurated air services on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh and Haldwani-Almora-Haldwani routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) from the Chief Minister's residence.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami said that the launch of these air services will greatly improve transportation for people living in the remote areas of the state.

The Chief Minister noted that Almora and Munsyari are among Uttarakhand's ancient towns and hold immense historical and cultural significance.

"Known for their natural beauty, historic temples, and rich cultural heritage, these towns attract tourists from across the country and abroad. With the launch of helicopter services, tourists will now be able to reach Almora and Munsyari much more conveniently," the statement read.

The statement mentioned that the travel time between Haldwani and Almora will be reduced from 3-4 hours to just a few minutes. These services are expected to boost tourism and accelerate economic development in both regions.

CM Dhami said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the visionary UDAN scheme, which has played a vital role in strengthening air connectivity across the country. Under this scheme, airstrips and heliports have been developed in various parts of the state.

"Work is underway to operate helicopter services from 18 heliports across Uttarakhand, of which services have already begun successfully at 12 heliports," the statement read.

Helicopter services have connected key locations such as Gauchar, Joshiada, Haldwani, Munsyari, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Almora. The Chief Minister added that in the coming days, more important locations will also be connected through these services.

Along with strengthening air connectivity within the state, efforts are being made to expand international flight operations to establish Uttarakhand as a major global destination, the statement mentioned. Work is also underway to develop Jolly Grant and Pantnagar airports to handle international air services.

Notably, helicopter services on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh and Haldwani-Almora-Haldwani routes will operate twice daily, seven days a week. The Pithoragarh to Munsyari flights will operate at 10:30 AM and 1:50 PM, while the return flights from Munsyari to Pithoragarh will run at 10:50 AM and 2:10 PM.

According to the CMO, the Haldwani to Almora flights will operate at 11:50 AM and 3:10 PM, while flights from Almora to Haldwani will run at 12:50 PM and 4:10 PM. The fare for these services is Rs 2,500, with the passengers being able to book the tickets at the official website. (ANI)

