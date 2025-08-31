Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the Nanak Sagar Dam in Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar, in view of the continuous rain in the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, and all departments are monitoring the situation following the issuance of red and orange warnings by the Meteorological Department.

While speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert. That means our entire state is in orange and red. The next 24-48 hours are of alert for us and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are keeping a watch...We are also providing immediate help to those people whose houses etc. have been completely destroyed or affected by the disaster. We are keeping them in safe places. Camps have also been set up. Our effort is to ensure that all the needs of everyone in those camps are met properly. Such instructions have already been given to everyone. The work of opening the roads that are closed is also going on."

The Chief Minister also directed the district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains.

He directed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman to keep an eye on every situation from the State Emergency Operations Center.

CM Dhami directed officials and district representatives to assess the progress of relief and rescue operations and provide necessary guidelines.

He said that the government stands strongly with those who have become homeless in disasters, and work is being done at every level for their best rehabilitation. He directed both the divisional commissioners to work promptly on the rehabilitation of disaster-affected people and to explore options for rehabilitation in the plain districts.

The Chief Minister said that in this difficult time of disaster, we deeply understand the pain of all the affected brothers and sisters. The state government is not limited to financial assistance alone; we are also connected to their feelings and sensitivities.

He also expected the officers to consider their sorrow as their own and work with full dedication to their rehabilitation, making life normal again.

During this, the Chief Minister directed that the officers in the districts should remain in the field and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing. Secretary Home Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Secretary Anand Swaroop, SCEO Implementation DIG Rajkumar Negi, JEO Mohd. Obaidullah Ansari, Hemant Bisht, Rohit Kumar, etc. were present at the State Emergency Operation Center. (ANI)

