Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted a field inspection of the preparations for the upcoming Uttarakhand Investment Festival at the Sports Stadium, Rudrapur.

The investment festival is being organised on the occasion of completion of grounding of investment of Rs 1 lakh crore out of investment agreements worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore made with various industry groups during the Global Investors Summit, according to an official statement from the CM's office.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will also be present at this festival.

The CM directed the officials to complete all the preparations related to the festival on time, according to the statement.

Earlier today, CM Dhami reached Haridwar and participated in the event organised at the Ganga Ghat near Om Bridge welcoming the Shiva devotees Kanwariyas from all over the country by washing their feet. He also participated in the organised Bhajan Sandhya.

Marking the occasion, CM Dhami said, "It is my good fortune to have had the opportunity to wash the feet of Shiva devotees, the Kanwariyas, and receive their blessings. He congratulated all the administrative officers, including those from HRDA and the Haridwar Police, for the successful event."

He said that by merely offering water, Lord Shiva fulfils the wishes of all his devotees, and in the month of Shavan, the effect of devotion to Lord Shiva increases tremendously. Travelling hundreds and thousands of kilometres from all over the country, Shiva devotees Kanwariyas take the water of Ganga from the religious city of Haridwar and perform Jalabhishek. He said that Kanwar Yatra is not only a symbol of devotion and faith but it also gives us an opportunity to become a part of virtue in service.

So far this year, more than one crore Shiva devotees have left for their respective destinations on the Kanwar Yatra. (ANI)

