Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): Under the directives of Uttarakhnad Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and as per the orders of Health Secretary and Commissioner, Food Safety & Drug Administration R. Rajesh Kumar, an intensive surprise inspection campaign is being conducted across the state by the Drug Department against substandard medicines.

The campaign is being led by Additional Commissioner (FDA) and Drug Controller Tajbar Singh Jaggi. Under his supervision, teams of drug inspectors are actively operating in the field across all districts. To date, over 370 samples have been collected for testing. He stated that drug inspector teams across the state are working proactively, and strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.

On October 14, 2025, in District Nainital, the Food Safety and Drug Administration team carried out a surprise inspection in the Khatari area of Ramnagar. Prioritising children's safety and the quality of cough syrups, serious irregularities were found during the operation, resulting in the immediate closure of one medical store. Two other medical stores were issued necessary directives, while two were found closed at the time of inspection. The joint team also inspected a clinic, from where five medicinal samples were collected for testing. All establishments were instructed to fully comply with government directives and the provisions of the Drugs Act. The inspection team included Meenakshi Bisht (Senior Drug Inspector, Nainital), Neeraj Kumar (Senior Drug Inspector, Udham Singh Nagar), Archana (Drug Inspector, Nainital), Nidhi Sharma, and Shubham Kotnala (Drug Inspectors, Udham Singh Nagar).

Similarly, in Dehradun, under the leadership of Drug Inspector Manendra Singh Rana, a team conducted surprise inspections of medical stores and wholesale firms near Doon Medical College. During the inspection, cough and cold medicines used for children were found stored separately, despite a ban on their sale. The team sealed these medicines on-site and ordered that they not be sold until further directives. Additionally, inspections were conducted at pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Selaqui, from which four samples were collected for quality testing.

Meanwhile, in the Roorkee area of District Haridwar, Drug Inspectors Harish Singh and Megha conducted a raid on M/s Falakh Naz (Village Saliyar) based on confidential information. It was discovered that government-supplied medicines were being illegally stored and sold without a license. The team seized 12 types of allopathic medicines on the spot, including drugs supplied by the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. All medicines were sealed on-site, and samples were taken under Form 17-17A for investigation. Further action will be taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made it clear that the safety of children and public health are the highest priorities. Instructions have been issued that under no circumstances should banned syrups be given to children under the age of two.

Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that departmental action will remain continuous and effective. No negligence will be tolerated in matters concerning children's safety.

Health Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar added that the drug inspection campaign will continue, and strict action will be ensured against those who violate the rules.

Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi stated that this campaign will continue uninterrupted. There will be no compromise on children's health and public safety. The strictest action will be ensured against those involved in unauthorised sale, storage, or adulteration. The government's priority is clear: to ensure that citizens, especially children, receive only safe and quality medicines. (ANI)

