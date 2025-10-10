Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Karva Chauth, describing the festival as a profound celebration of love, dedication, and trust deeply rooted in Indian culture and tradition.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the festival, noting that countless women across the state observed a waterless fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

"The sacred festival of Karva Chauth is not only a symbol of culture and tradition but also a celebration of the depth of love, dedication, and trust. Today, countless women of the state have observed a waterless fast for the long life and prosperous well-being of their husbands. On this occasion, while fulfilling the vow of this festival alongside my wife, I pay heartfelt tribute to her sacrifice and affection," Chief Minister wrote on X.

"This festival reminds us that the foundation of strong relationships lies not only in love but also in faith, sacrifice, and unwavering trust. I pray to God that this festival of Karva Chauth brings the light of happiness, peace, and good fortune into everyone's lives, and may every home and courtyard be filled with joy," he added in the X post.

After the sighting of the moon, Geeta Dhami, wife of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, performed rituals and broke her fast.

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Kartik month. The festival falls on October 10 this year, and on this occasion, as every year, Hindu women will fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

Before starting their fast, women eat from their 'sargi'. After the moonrise, they break their fast, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon.

Items required for performing the Puja are Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Maththi, roli, and an oil lamp.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals celebrated primarily by married Hindu women in India. It is a celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband.

Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

After watching the moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands. (ANI)

