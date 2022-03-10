Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suffered defeat in the Khatima Assembly seat in the state even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards the majority.

He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

However, according to the Election Commission trends at 6.45 pm, the BJP has won 32 seats and is leading on 15 seats while Congress has won 12 seats and is leading on 7 seats.

The BJP is on route to a comfortable position to form government in the state for two consecutive terms, as per the trends by the ECI.

Earlier this evening, as the BJP sustained a lead in the Uttarkhand Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people for giving the party a 'two-third' majority and said that the BJP government would fulfil all the poll promises that the party made before the elections.

"We have promised Uniform Civil Code before the polls that our new government would implement it. We will form a high-level committee of the stakeholders after the swearing-in ceremony. The committee will prepare a draft which we will implement. Besides this, we will fulfil all other promises," he said. (ANI)

