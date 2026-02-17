Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the "Mukhya Sevak Ki Chaupal" programme held under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign at Village Aryanagar (Gajiwali), Shyampur Kangri in rural Haridwar.

The Chief Minister interacted directly with the public while sitting among them and conveyed a clear message that the government will work on the ground, not just through files.

During the programme, village heads and local residents from various villages presented their issues before the Chief Minister. He listened to each concern seriously and issued strict on-the-spot instructions to concerned departmental officers to ensure timely resolution.

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to ensure the speedy disposal of all received applications and stated that keeping any complaint pending will not be acceptable. He also instructed other departmental officials to resolve issues immediately wherever possible.

He said that "Mukhya Sevak Ki Chaupal" is not just a programme but a living example of government accountability. The government's aim is that people should not have to visit government offices repeatedly; instead, the administration should reach their doorsteps.

He reiterated that the state government is fully committed to public welfare and ensuring that the benefits of schemes reach the last person in the queue. Meeting public expectations remains the government's top priority, and accountability will be fixed at every level.

The Chief Minister assured that there will be no laxity in resolving public grievances and that the government stands with the people at all times and in every situation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that public affection, trust, and blessings are his biggest strength and motivation. He described himself not as separate from the public but as their servant, stating that public satisfaction is his greatest honour.

He reiterated that the Chaupal is not a formal government event but a live platform for dialogue between the government and the people. He emphasised that he is here to listen to people's problems and ensure their resolution. The government is committed to bringing administration to people's doorsteps.

He said sensitivity, transparency, and accountability are the core principles of the government. Officials have been clearly instructed that public interest must remain paramount and negligence at any level will not be tolerated. He assured that no voice will be suppressed and no complaint will go unheard.

Under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign, he said that in the last one and a half months, lakhs of people across Uttarakhand have benefited. He described the campaign as a strong bridge of trust between the government and the public.

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken historic steps towards providing employment to youth. So far, more than 28,000 youths have been given government jobs. He emphasised that transparent and fair recruitment remains a top priority.

He added that the government is continuously encouraging self-employment and entrepreneurship among youth so that they can become self-reliant and contribute to overall state development.

He said multiple welfare schemes are being implemented for the protection of farmers' interests and increasing their income. Continuous efforts are being made to resolve farmers' issues, ensure better prices for agricultural produce, expand irrigation facilities, and promote modern agricultural technologies.

The Chief Minister stated that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state is a historic step that strengthens social harmony, equality, and justice. He described it as a visionary and courageous decision taken in the public interest.

He reiterated that the state government is working with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and will continue efforts for the welfare of youth, farmers, and common citizens.

Highlighting development in rural Haridwar, he said that basic facilities like roads, electricity, and drinking water are being strengthened. Improvements in health and education are now visible on the ground. Irrigation facilities for farmers have been expanded, and continuous efforts are being made to make agriculture more profitable. Youth are being connected with employment, self-employment, and skill development. Several schemes are being run for the respect, safety, and empowerment of women.

He added that coordination between the central and state governments has accelerated development work in the state. Due to the commitment of the double-engine government, schemes are reaching the last person without discrimination. Technology and transparency have helped curb corruption and improve administrative efficiency.

The Chief Minister said that public suggestions act as guidance for the government. If the government and people work together, development has no limits. He expressed confidence that with public support and trust, the resolve to make the state one of the best in the country will be achieved. (ANI)

