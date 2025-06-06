Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the three-day Shaurya Mahotsav organised in Chamoli, paying tribute to Ashok Chakra winner Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi. The festival drew large crowds of local people who gathered to listen to the Chief Minister.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including MLAs and ministers, party officials and workers, the District president and other local leaders, and family members of Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi. The lamp lighting ritual was performed as a prayer to Agni Dev, seeking blessings for the successful conduct of the program.

CM Dhami offered flowers at the memorial, honouring the sacrifice and bravery of Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi. The event showcased the region's cultural heritage and patriotism, with the Chief Minister's presence adding to the significance of the occasion. The lamp lighting ritual was performed as a prayer to Agni Dev, seeking blessings for the successful conduct of the program.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by local dignitaries, including MLAs, ministers, and party officials. The event featured a lamp lighting ceremony, which is a traditional Indian ritual symbolising the dispelling of darkness and the beginning of new initiatives.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries laid wreaths at the memorial of Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi, paying tribute to his sacrifice and bravery.

Earlier, CM Dhami applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 11 years of the NDA government and stated that steps had been taken to make the youth self-reliant and capable.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that several youth employment schemes had helped people become job creators and brought the country to the global stage under the leadership of the PM."In the last 11 years, under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji, historic steps have been taken to make the youth self-reliant and capable. Schemes like Startup India, Digital India, Skill India, National Education Policy and Make in India have not only provided employment opportunities to the youth but have also moved them forward in the direction of becoming job creators. Today, the youth of India is making its mark not only in the country but also on the global stage, so the credit for this goes to the visionary thinking of the Honourable Prime Minister," Dhami wrote in a post.

Further, he wrote that the Uttarakhand government had helped the youth become self-reliant by recruiting them under several schemes and government jobs."Following the footsteps of the Central Government, our government has done unprecedented work towards youth welfare. Record number of recruitments in government jobs and various schemes like Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Scholarship Scheme have paved the way for the youth of the state to become self-reliant," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, the PM, highlighting the continuous efforts of his government to empower youth, said that it was a matter of "great" happiness that the youth were playing a leading role in nation-building. (ANI)

