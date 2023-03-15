Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the Phooldei festival.

"In his message, Chief Minister Dhami said that the folk festival Phooldei, celebrated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, highlights our culture and also maintains the traditions of the mountains," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister wished to God that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and prosperity in everyone's life.

He said that folk festivals play an important role in identifying the culture and traditions of a state.

"We have to make continuous efforts towards taking forward our folk festivals and folk traditions," he said.

On the occasion, CM Dhami also wished the people of the state on Twitter.

"Hearty greetings to all the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on the occasion of Lok Parv Phooldei. The festival of Phooldei also makes our children and young generation aware of their responsibility towards nature and its protection." CM Dhami tweeted.

Phool Dei is celebrated in the Garhwal and Kumaun regions of Uttarakhand in the flowering season in March-April.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly is underway and the state budget is set to be presented on Wednesday. (ANI)

