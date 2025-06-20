Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting at his official residence on Thursday to assess the preparations for the upcoming Central Regional Council meeting.

During the meeting, Dhami emphasised that the Central Regional Council serves as a robust forum for discussing and sharing experiences on related subjects, while also enhancing communication and collaboration between the Centre and the states.

During the meeting, he directed the officials to pay special attention to the nutrition, physical and mental development of children in the state.

The Chief Minister said that children's future is the future of the state and the country; hence, an integrated and target-based plan should be made for their overall development. He asked the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme), Food Security Department, Health Department and Sports Department to work in mutual coordination, so that special attention can be given to proper nutrition, sports activities, health services and mental development of children.

The Chief Minister directed that mandatory registration under Ayushman Yojana be ensured in all government hospitals. He said that it should be the priority of the administration to ensure that every citizen of the state benefits from this scheme. The Chief Minister directed the promotion of the 112 helpline number as much as possible for quick assistance in emergencies, so that the general public can take advantage of this facility at the required time.

The Chief Minister directed the Women and Child Development Department to regularly review cases of malnutrition and anaemia and run campaigns to improve children's conditions. He also emphasised that the system of monitoring and evaluating such efforts should be strengthened at the district level.

CM Dhami also directed officials to prepare such concrete and innovative proposals following the spirit of "coordination of ecology and economy" which can give new impetus to the overall, sustainable and balanced development of the state. (ANI)

